Capitals team dog, Captain, completes training and matched with local US veteran

The Washington Capitals’ team pup, Captain, has spent the last two years accepting your pets and putting smiles on faces at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex. But that was all training for a bigger purpose.

On Wednesday, the Capitals announced that Captain officially completed his schooling and has been paired with a local US veteran, retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Mark Gwathmey.

The two were recently introduced at the team’s practice facility and took pictures together.

Gwathmey, who lives in St. Leonard, Maryland, has served the United States in Desert Storm, Somalia, Rwanda, Liberia, and Bosnia. He helped clean the anthrax-infected Hart Senate Building and the two Washington, D.C., post offices in 2001, known as Operation Noble Eagle.

Gwathmey got injured during his first Operation Iraqi Freedom deployment in 2003 when a building collapsed. During his second deployment in 2004, Gwathmey blacked out following a combat mission and was evacuated to Germany. When he returned, he was injured again during a combat operation. During a third tour in Iraq, Gwathmey was hurt when IEDs exploded and suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI), bringing on a seizure disorder.

Gwathmey retired in 2011 (medical) and was hired by the US Navy as a disaster preparedness specialist, where he continues to serve today.

Captain will assist Gwathmey with tasks and help mitigate his disability. Captain will retrieve dropped items, and assist his human with counterbalance, summoning help, and seizure response. Captain will also look for PTSD cues such as rest, nightmare interruption, and shake.

We’re so proud of the amazing work Captain has been destined for from the start with @americasvetdogs. His extensive training has now prepared him to help retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Mark and make him and his family happy and comfortable. pic.twitter.com/Qptev5H1z0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 16, 2021

Captain officially graduated from school on June 13 after learning many of these care-taking tasks he’ll help Gwathmey with.

GR8 news frends …. i graduated @americasvetdogs training camp !!! (with flying colors might i add 🙂🐕‍🦺) ready for the big leagues ! pic.twitter.com/eZWlyBwujR — Captain (@CapsPup) June 13, 2021

check out this skill i learned to call for help !! pic.twitter.com/d57G1CYZY4 — Captain (@CapsPup) May 27, 2021

The pup “cleaned out his locker” on Tuesday, readying for his next step in life. He attended his final Capitals game on February 20, watching from the stands of Capital One Arena.

cleaning out my locker … next stop: PROFESSIONAL DEBUT !!! pic.twitter.com/pRnQBVgO7A — Captain (@CapsPup) June 15, 2021

Captain was first introduced to the team on October 5, 2019, during their Rock The Red Carpet event at their home opener. Alex Ovechkin cradled the tiny pup in his arms and into the arena.

And then he grew. And grew and grew and grew.

Captain captured Capitals fans’ hearts everywhere as he became more of a fixture of the team. He he was voted the NHL’s Best Dog in 2020 and given a “14/10 an honor to pet” rating from Dog Rates. Captain was even placed on an Upper Deck trading card.

We’re proud of your progress, Cappie. Continued success with your liney for life, Master Sgt. Gwathmey. We know you’ll be a great pair.

