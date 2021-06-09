Zdeno Chara: 2020-21 season review

Fee fi fo fum, Zdeno Chara is far from done.

By the Numbers

55 games played 18.3 time on ice per game 2 goals 8 assists 50.2 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage, adjusted 52.4 5-on-5 expected goal percentage, adjusted 51.5 5-on-5 goal percentage, adjusted

Peter’s Take

I scoured the internet for any negative takes I might have had about Zdeno Chara before he came to Washington. There were none. He was impossible to dislike.

And after a shortened season in Washington, with Chara somewhere near the end of his career, he is still impossible to dislike. I echo JP’s take here:

I’d run through a brick wall for Big Z. — Japers’ Rink (@JapersRink) April 28, 2021

The first few weeks of Chara’s time in Washington were a bit spotty, but he hit a groove about ten games in, and he stayed solid through the end of the regular season. He played a ton of time with Nick Jensen in which they controlled quality but not volume (51.4 percent of expected goals, 48.6 percent of shot attempts). If that pair looked bad, it’s probably due to the Caps having uncharacteristic trouble finishing (6.5 percent shooting) when they were on the ice.

I think that’s a solid outing: tons of minutes eaten, a lot of them tough ones starting in the defensive zone. Mix in a couple big goals and big hits and big hugs, and that’s a world-class player.

Chara is 44 years old. If he’s done, it’ll be because he wants to be done. The guy has still got it, and I’m so happy to have had him in Caps red for a while.

Is there more gas in the tank? Could he be convinced to sign another one-year deal with the Caps, and would you want him to?

