Zdeno Chara is now the oldest player in NHL history to receive a fighting major

Zdeno Chara accomplished some history in his head-punching exhibition of Matt Martin on Tuesday.

Chara, at 44 years and 40 days old, became the oldest player in NHL history to receive a fighting major.

NBC Sports revealed the news on its Hockey Gram.

And… he decidedly won the fight! 97.5 percent of users on HockeyFights.com voted Chara the winner.

The Slovakian defenseman dropped his gloves with Martin after the Islanders forward boarded Michael Raffl.

Chara, who recently became the 13th player in NHL history to play in 1,600 games, has dropped the gloves twice this season – both against Martin.

David Pastrnak, Chara’s former teammate in Boston, recently revealed that the Norris Trophy defenseman is so intimidating during games that he was too scared to talk to him. Now we understand why.

Congrats on the new record, Zee!

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington