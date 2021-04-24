Zdeno Chara’s so intimidating during games that former teammate David Pastrnak was too scared to talk to him

Zdeno Chara’s intensity during games is legendary. Recently, the Boston Bruins, whom Chara spent the previous 14 years with as the team’s captain, experienced that first hand.

Chara went after Brad Marchand after the pest took some liberties with Capitals players after a whistle.

Chara went at Marchand hahahaha pic.twitter.com/mL0xG1O52U — Ah yes, the Leafs. (@LeafsAllDayy) March 6, 2021

The fracas later spilled over onto Chara’s Instagram page.

Thursday, David Pastrnak talked about what it was like playing against his former close friend and mentor to the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

“Was obviously great memories and we all miss Z and we all know how good a pro he was and leader,” Pastrnak said. “It’s awesome, but at the same time, it’s crazy to play against him, you know? I’m so scared to talk to him on the ice because I know he’s so in the game that I’m like… we speak the same language, but I’m just so quiet setting up next to him on the faceoff. So, I just let him focus, it’s weird.”

According to Pasta, it took three games for him to approach his former teammate.

“Obviously, the first two games we didn’t talk much,” Pastrnak said. “But the third game, I finally was like, ‘I got to get to talk to this guy on the faceoff’. And he just yelled at me that I didn’t reply to his texts, which was not true by the way. I guess he was the one who didn’t reply. So he gave me a little chirp there right away that I didn’t reply so the puck dropped and I skated away.”

Pastrnak also shared what it was like to be on the ice when the Bruins honored Chara for a second time with a tribute video. That time, fans were actually at the arena.

“Oh man, I got chills. Especially because it was the second game, right, him being back,” Pastrnak said. “But, first game with at least some of the fans. So, obviously, when the fans was in the building it gave me chills. Especially, big man, big part of me growing up as a person and as a pro athlete so, I have a lot to thank him about. The main thing that sticks in my head is the Game Seven when he played after the surgery, right? And, I was actually telling Marchy, it’s crazy how on the jumbotron it doesn’t even sound that loud, but I remember standing on the blue line and all the fans just screaming that he was actually playing in that game.”

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington