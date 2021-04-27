Zdeno Chara just beat up Matt Martin after the Islanders forward boarded Michael Raffl

Ultimate Capitals teammate Zdeno Chara just morphed into The Incredible Hulk to defend Michael Raffl after a very bad hit by Matt Martin.
Raffl, who had his back turned, was knocked headfirst into the boards by the Islanders forward and laid on the ice in pain.
A furious Chara dropped his gloves with Martin and in the words of Joe Beninati “rained rights” onto the veteran’s face.
Chara landed one right flush to Martin’s jaw that did the most damage. Martin ducked and shielded his face as he absorbed several more punches to the back of the head. Officials then quickly broke up the fight.
Raffl would end up being okay and not miss a shift thankfully.
Chara and Martin previously fought on April 1 at the end of a very contentious game that the Islanders’ won 8-4.
