Here’s Zdeno Chara standing next to his hockey son Conor Sheary

At 6’9″, Zdeno Chara is the tallest player in NHL history. On skates, he’s seven feet tall. He makes even the scariest of big enforcers look like gnats.

During Wednesday’s training camp session, all cameras were trained on Chara as he practiced for the first time with the Capitals main squad. But my sights were set on a different target: a photo of Chara, the tallest Capital, standing beside the shortest Capital on the current roster.

And then it happened.

The Capitals met in a circle to discuss a drill and Chara stood next to fellow UFA signing Conor Sheary.

Chara is 13 inches taller than the 5’8″ Sheary and nearly 80 pounds heavier (256 vs 179).

The height difference is nearly as stark as when Chara has been caught standing or competing next to Blue Jackets forward Nathan Gerbe, who is 5’4″.

Chara, who signed with the Capitals days before training camp, will play on the Capitals’ third pairing and skate with Nick Jensen.

Zdeno Chara on his pairing with Nick Jensen: "I think it was fine. We're getting used to each other. We communicated to each other a lot on the ice. "No issues. We tried to obviously reach off each other and do our best." — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 6, 2021

The veteran defenseman is a Stanley Cup champion, six-time All-Star, and five-time winner of the Hardest Shot competition. That’s all great, but I cannot get over how tall he is.

Photos: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB