These are the three performance bonuses in Zdeno Chara’s contract with the Washington Capitals

Zdeno Chara’s one-year, $795,000 contract with the Capitals will likely push over $1 million next season.

Chara’s deal has three bonuses built in: one personal performance bonus, that should easily be to hit, and two team performance bonuses. If Chara and the Capitals achieve all three, the future Hall of Fame defenseman could nearly double his deal from $795,000 to $1.53 million.

Zdeno Chara's $795,000 deal with the #Capitals also includes $730,000 in Performance Bonuses that break down as follows: Games Played: $230,000 (10 games)

Playoffs: $250,000 (club qualifies for the playoffs)

Playoffs: $250,000 (club qualifies for the playoffs)

Stanley Cup: $250,000 (club wins the SC)

According to Cap Friendly, the Capitals are $3,629,877 over the salary cap but could surpass it by as much as $4 million due to recent injuries. Michal Kempny ($2.5 million) tore his Achilles tendon during the offseason and will not play this season, while free-agent acquisition Henrik Lundqvist ($1.5 million) is out for the year with a heart condition.

Evolving Hockey projects Chara to be a $2 million player so the Capitals should get excess value in signing if the longtime Bruin continues at the same level he was last season.

We projected Zdeno Chara at 1 year for $2 million. $800k is a bargain. pic.twitter.com/arqDNtIP3p — Evolving-Hockey (@EvolvingHockey) December 30, 2020

According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, 20 different teams tried to sign Chara after it was clear the rearguard he would not return to Boston for a fifteenth season.

Nearly two-thirds of the #NHL (20 teams) recently checked in with Zeno Chara’s agent on Big Z’s availability. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 30, 2020

The Capitals made their interest known a few days ago and Chara ultimately agreed to spend his age 43 season in the District – the fourth team of his 22-year career.