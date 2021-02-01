Zdeno Chara scores opening goal against Boston Bruins aww yisssss

Supposed human Zdeno Chara has scored a goal against the Boston Bruins for the first time in 15 years.
(Though, in his defense, he spent the last 15 years playing for the Bruins.)
Late in the first period, the Caps’ checking line took a faceoff in the offensive zone. Washington won the faceoff, and Chara fired the artillery.
BIG ZEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/0mqKw8aVRa
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2021
Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak didn’t stand a chance. A hug with normal-sized humans followed.
This is Chara’s second goal of the season, but the real importance is here:
NOOOOOOOOO NOT CHARA
ANYONE BUT CHARA
— Stanley Cup of Chowder (@cupofchowdah) February 2, 2021
And this energy:
say his name you cowards https://t.co/1I5N82od1h
— Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) February 2, 2021
Yesssss. Bathe in your misery, Boston. Let the agony consume you. Put your tears in a vial and send it to us via courier. Since you can’t send it in the regular mail I think.
