Caps vs Bruins pregame: Ovi back

The Washington Capitals team that beat the New York Islanders the other night isn’t the one that will be suiting up tonight to host the big bad Boston Bruins. Ovi’s back.

Toughest game of the year so far. Puck drop at 7 PM. Chris on recap duty. Let’s go.



Record 5-1-1 5-0-3 Shot Attempt % 55.5% 49.4% PDO 96.6 105.1 Power Play 36.4% 41.2% Penalty Kill 93.1% 75.9%

Projected Lines

Here’s what it’s looking like, as per WaPo’s Samantha Pell:

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Ovechkin – Oshie – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Sheary – Sgarbossa – Sprong Chara – Carlson

Dillon – TvR

Siegenthaler – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 1/30 2/1 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 2/4 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

April 11, 2006

That was the last time Zdeno Chara played against — instead of for — the Boston Bruins. He was eight years old at the time. Here’s the scoring summary:

Storylines

