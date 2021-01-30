Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov return to Capitals after 10 days on NHL’s COVID Unavailability List

The Washington Capitals had some major stars re-join the team for their morning skate on Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov returned to MedStar Capitals Iceplex and took the ice for the first time in 10 days. Ovechkin and Orlov were previously on the NHL’s COVID Unavailability List along with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov after the four Russians broke protocol and spent time together in the same hotel room during the team’s opening road trip of the season. Samsonov at the time had COVID-19.

During practice, Ovechkin skated on the team’s second line along with TJ Oshie, who is filling in for Kuznetsov at center, and Richard Panik. Orlov was one of the team’s extras.

Video

What a sight for sore eyes.

Here are the lines.

Capitals lines at morning skate Vrana-Backstrom-Wilson

Ovechkin-Oshie-Panik

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Sheary-Sgarbossa-Sprong Chara-Carlson

Dillon-TvR

Orlov-Fehervary

And the updated power-play units.

Capitals power play units this AM PP1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Backstrom, Oshie and Vrana PP2: Chara, Wilson, Sgarbossa, Sprong and Panik

With such a long layoff, Peter Laviolette was undecided on if Ovechkin or Orlov would play in tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins, but he did confirm they were available to play.

“We will see,” Ovechkin said when asked if he would suit up, according to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Despite Ovechkin and Orlov’s return, the Capitals were dealt more bad news on the injury front. Defenseman Justin Schultz, who has been one of the team’s best players over the last few games, is out (day-to-day) after taking a puck to the face during Thursday’s Islanders game. Lars Eller (likely concussion) skated but was in a light blue no-contact sweater, meaning he will not play either.

Ovechkin and Orlov both on ice for #Caps this morning ahead of the morning skate. Eller also on ice, but in light blue non-contact sweater.

Meanwhile, the Bruins will see the likely return of David Pastrnak who has not played a game this season. Pasta had a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair done on September 16. He has been practicing with the team since Monday.

Pastrnak looks ready

“I feel great,” Pastrnak said according to NHL.com. “It’s been a long road, a lot of practices behind me. I feel ready. I feel 100 percent. It’s been awesome. We’ll see what’s going to happen, but I’m pretty sure I’m ready to go.”