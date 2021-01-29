Home / News / I now believe in Panda Power 🐼🐼🐼

I now believe in Panda Power 🐼🐼🐼

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 29, 2021 1:04 am

The Washington Capitals had three honored guests at Capital One Arena for their tilt against the New York Islanders, Thursday.

Cardboard cutouts of the National Zoo’s pandas — Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and Xiao Qi Ji — were placed in the stands along with fans, season ticket holders, and the stars of Cobra Kai.

The furry bears ended up seeing one of the most ridiculous hockey games in Capitals history and turned me into a believer of their magical panda powers.

Let’s recap.

Hours before the game, the National Zoo posted a dramatic video of one of the pandas eating a “hockey stick” and “puck” to tease their appearance at the hockey game.

Shortly before 7 PM, the pandas arrived to great fanfare on social media.

Unfortunately for the famous zoo animals, the Capitals looked like a bamboo shell of themselves during the first period. They were unmercifully destroyed by the Islanders, giving up three ugly goals. Washington would finally lose in regulation we all assumed. I took to Twitter to let out my frustration and blame the real culprits.

I was roundly criticized, but I felt like someone had to say it.

Then, the second period happened.

The Washington Capitals, sporting essentially their B team, scored five goals in a span of nine minutes and 23 seconds, turning a likely blowout loss into a possible unlikely win.

Back on social media, people continued to turn on me demanding an apology.

I only promised one if the Capitals won.

20 minutes later, the Capitals hung on to beat the Islanders 6-3, adding an empty-net goal late in the third period.

So I did the thing.

In conclusion, thank you for the season-defining win, my new panda friends. You have supernatural powers and I love you. I hope you’re at every game for the rest of the season. #PandaPower.

MAYBE.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Isles

, , ,