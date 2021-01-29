I now believe in Panda Power 🐼🐼🐼

The Washington Capitals had three honored guests at Capital One Arena for their tilt against the New York Islanders, Thursday.

Cardboard cutouts of the National Zoo’s pandas — Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and Xiao Qi Ji — were placed in the stands along with fans, season ticket holders, and the stars of Cobra Kai.

The furry bears ended up seeing one of the most ridiculous hockey games in Capitals history and turned me into a believer of their magical panda powers.

Let’s recap.

Hours before the game, the National Zoo posted a dramatic video of one of the pandas eating a “hockey stick” and “puck” to tease their appearance at the hockey game.

This 🐼 panda playmaker prefers eating his hockey stick and puck🏒. 👀 Look for pandamonium in the stands at tonight’s @Capitals game! Sending our home team + hometown ❤️ Go Caps! #ALLCAPS #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/d195UoiPh9 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 28, 2021

Shortly before 7 PM, the pandas arrived to great fanfare on social media.

One step closer to PANDAMONIUM ON ICE! 🐼🏒 Welcoming Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji from the @NationalZoo to tonight’s game!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/5bxF1uXJEf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 28, 2021

Unfortunately for the famous zoo animals, the Capitals looked like a bamboo shell of themselves during the first period. They were unmercifully destroyed by the Islanders, giving up three ugly goals. Washington would finally lose in regulation we all assumed. I took to Twitter to let out my frustration and blame the real culprits.

I was roundly criticized, but I felt like someone had to say it.

NEVER blame the pandas!! They're cute & innocent & everything good in this world 🐼❤️😤 — anxious goalie 🏳️‍🌈🦀 (@324B21nerd) January 29, 2021

Don’t blame them. It’s no crime being that cute. — Julie Cupp (@CuppJulie) January 29, 2021

they were on the last madden cover weren't they — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 29, 2021

Then, the second period happened.

The Washington Capitals, sporting essentially their B team, scored five goals in a span of nine minutes and 23 seconds, turning a likely blowout loss into a possible unlikely win.

Back on social media, people continued to turn on me demanding an apology.

@ianoland apologize to the pandas — RMNB (@russianmachine) January 29, 2021

I only promised one if the Capitals won.

If the Capitals win, I will tape a video apology to the pandas — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 29, 2021

20 minutes later, the Capitals hung on to beat the Islanders 6-3, adding an empty-net goal late in the third period.

So I did the thing.

This is my apology to the @NationalZoo pandas Tian Tian, Mei Xiang, and Xiao Qi Ji for calling them #BadLuckPandas after the first period when the @Capitals were down 3-0. I now forever believe in #PandaPower 🐼🐼🐼 pic.twitter.com/okUJsM5kCS — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 29, 2021

In conclusion, thank you for the season-defining win, my new panda friends. You have supernatural powers and I love you. I hope you’re at every game for the rest of the season. #PandaPower.

I think you should dress up like a Panda. @tjyoshie77 ? — Charlie McManus (@CharlieMcManus9) January 29, 2021

MAYBE.

