Capitals score five unanswered goals during absurd comeback in second period

Someone pinch me. This can’t be real.

In the first period, the Washington Capitals looked listless. Awful, terrible, and dreadful. They gave up three consecutive goals to the Islanders and looked like they would finally lose their first game in regulation this season.

Instead, our Cardiac Caps found their scoring touch at intermission and scored f i v e goals during the period they suck at the most — the second — to take the lead.

Conor Sheary (1), 3-1 Isles

Conor Sheary started the scoring 9:07 into the period. After a John Carlson shot was blocked in front of the net, Sheary picked up the rebound and beat a surprised Semyon Varlamov to get the Capitals on the board. It was Sheary’s first goal as a Capital.

Conor Sheary (2), 3-2 Isles

One-minute and 13 seconds later, Sheary scored again. The two-time Stanley Cup champion expertly redirected a high Zdeno Chara shot into the back of the twine. SHORTEST GUY ON THE ICE HUGGING THE TALLEST GUY ON THE ICE. Hell yeah!

Garnet Hathaway, 3-3

Garnet Hathaway would tie the game on the very next shift. Streaking down the right wing, Hathaway took a lob pass from Carl Hagelin and beat Varly to the far side of the net. It’s TIED.

John Carlson (PPG), 4-3 Caps

Three minutes and five seconds later, John Carlson scored from Ovi’s office, rocketing a Justin Schultz pass into the back of the net. THE CAPITALS HAVE THE LEAD.

Zdeno Chara, 5-3 Caps

And then: BIG Z. The tallest player in NHL history scored his first goal as a Capital with a howitzer from the point. WHAT IS EVEN HAPPENING.

The Capitals scored their first 3 goals on 9 shots. They scored all five in nine minutes and 23 seconds total.

According to NBC Sports Washington, the last time the Capitals scored five goals in a period was when Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick during a January 18, 2020 game against… you guessed it!… the Islanders. The Capitals responded after Devon Toews mocked the Capitals with Evgeny Kuznetsov’s bird celly.

I would also like to point out that this happened after I called the National Zoo pandas #BadLuckPandas during the first intermission.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington