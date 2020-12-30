Capitals players respond to Zdeno Chara signing, grateful they no longer have to compete against him

The Washington Capitals shockingly signed Zdeno Chara away from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to a one-year, $795,000 deal. The 43-year-old legend may not be what he used to be, but his new Capitals teammates are grateful they’ll never have to face him again.

Chara is the tallest player in NHL history and plays a physical, grueling game. The Norris Trophy winner is impossibly gangly and blocks nearly everything tossed his way. He also has a power game; he owns one the hardest slap shot in NHL history.

TJ Oshie and Tom Wilson were the first players to react to the news and they expressed their bodies’ gratefulness that they’ll no longer be as bruised and battered as before.

“Looking forward to not doing this anymore!” Oshie said along with a photo with Chara decking him to the ice. “At least not in games… Welcome to DC Big Z!!! #ALLCAPS”

“What he said,” added Wilson.

What he said ^ pic.twitter.com/T1b4ojh0Y0 — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) December 31, 2020

Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon posted a photo of Chara screaming at him. “I guess we ll have to continue this convo in the locker room?” Dillon joked.

Can’t wait to go to battle with you and not against you anymore Big Z! Welcome to the Caps 🦅 pic.twitter.com/HFcYzBjVDj — Brenden Dillon (@BDillon04) December 31, 2020

Capitals legend Peter Bondra offered up his guest bedroom in DC for when Chara arrives.

Big Zee, welcome to D.C.! My guest bedroom is available 🇸🇰😀 #ALLCAPS https://t.co/ypN2TLyJ9d — Peter Bondra (@PeterBondra12) December 30, 2020

And for good reason. Almost unbelievably, Chara and Bonzai both played on Slovakia’s Olympic Team together in 2006.

Chara has been around the NHL so long, he was paired with former Capital Peter Bondra in the 2006 Turin Olympics. pic.twitter.com/TU9buEKmoq — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) December 30, 2020

What a weird offseason. Who’s next? Jagr on a two-way deal for the taxi squad? I’m ready when you are, Capitals.