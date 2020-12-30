Home / News / Capitals players respond to Zdeno Chara signing, grateful they no longer have to compete against him

Capitals players respond to Zdeno Chara signing, grateful they no longer have to compete against him

By Ian Oland

December 30, 2020 10:14 pm

The Washington Capitals shockingly signed Zdeno Chara away from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday to a one-year, $795,000 deal. The 43-year-old legend may not be what he used to be, but his new Capitals teammates are grateful they’ll never have to face him again.

Chara is the tallest player in NHL history and plays a physical, grueling game. The Norris Trophy winner is impossibly gangly and blocks nearly everything tossed his way. He also has a power game; he owns one the hardest slap shot in NHL history.

TJ Oshie and Tom Wilson were the first players to react to the news and they expressed their bodies’ gratefulness that they’ll no longer be as bruised and battered as before.

“Looking forward to not doing this anymore!” Oshie said along with a photo with Chara decking him to the ice. “At least not in games… Welcome to DC Big Z!!! #ALLCAPS”

“What he said,” added Wilson.

Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon posted a photo of Chara screaming at him. “I guess we ll have to continue this convo in the locker room?” Dillon joked.

Capitals legend Peter Bondra offered up his guest bedroom in DC for when Chara arrives.

And for good reason. Almost unbelievably, Chara and Bonzai both played on Slovakia’s Olympic Team together in 2006.

What a weird offseason. Who’s next? Jagr on a two-way deal for the taxi squad? I’m ready when you are, Capitals.

