Evgeny Kuznetsov tried out one of Zdeno Chara’s super long sticks during practice: ‘Just don’t break it, I don’t have enough’

Evgeny Kuznetsov is back with some wholesome hockey content for you ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

Tuesday, Kuznetsov asked future Hall of Famer, Zdeno Chara, if he could try out one of his gigantic sticks. Chara said yes, but only on one condition.

Video

“Can I try for a couple minutes?” Kuznetsov asks Chara.

“Yeah, yeah,” the defenseman replies.

As Kuzy grabs the stick he begins laughing manically.

“Just don’t break it. I don’t have enough,” Chara advises.

The Capitals’ video appears to show that Chara’s stick is taller than Kuzy as he makes his way from the bench to the ice.

Once there, Kuzy can be heard saying “Opa!”, which is a grunt equating to ta-dah! in English according to Igor Kleyner. The Russian center then skates around and stickhandles with the puck. He even successfully puts a shot on net.

Chara, who is the tallest player in NHL history at 6 foot 9 inches (2.06 meters), has a special exemption from the NHL to use a 67-inch (170 cm) shafted stick.

Screenshots courtesy of the @Capitals