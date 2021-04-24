Capitals players gave Zdeno Chara both Cobra Kai headbands after his 1,600th NHL game

The Washington Capitals went all out to honor Zdeno Chara after playing his 1,600th NHL game on Saturday. The Capitals presented Zee with a game puck and then gave him a ridiculous, but rare honor.

Nick Jensen and Michael Raffl gave Chara both postgame Cobra Kai ninja headbands, becoming the first Capitals player this season to receive the distinction.

Chara responded to the honor like you’d imagine: he buried his head in intense embarrassment.

If there ever was a person to deserve the double headband, it's you Zee#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/diCaBgLbpj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 25, 2021

First, Nicklas Backstrom owned the room to present the game puck.

“This goes to the special guy in this locker room who played his 1,600th game today,” Backstrom said. “I’m honored to be a part of that. And this belongs to you.”

Backstrom walked over and gave Zee the milestone biscuit as his teams clapped and cheered his name.

“Hard to find the words, boys,” Chara said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of this game. It’s a huge honor and privilege to be on this team. I love everything about it.”

Then the Cobra Kai ninja headbands were given out.

“Sammy obviously a great job in net,” Nick Jensen said, “but Zee.”

There was loud cheering.

Then Michael Raffl presented his headband. “Zee.”

Chara face palmed as the Capitals locker room erupted in raucous cheers and Zee chants.

The team concluded the ceremony by taking a team picture that even included Alex Ovechkin (below Evgeny Kuznetsov in his suit). Ovi missed the game — only the 17th DNP of his career — due to injury.

Tonight's celebration of Big Zee isn't complete without a team photo#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/XZVOtI6Amp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 25, 2021

Tom Wilson took to Instagram to congratulate his future Hall of Fame teammate. “1600 games… unbelievable,” he wrote. “A true warrior and an amazing leader. It was an honor to battle with you tonight! Congrats Zee!!”

Chara responded in the comments, saying “Thank you brother 🙌 It’s a privilege to have you as my teammate and to be on this team.”

It has been an honor for all of us to have you on the team this year, Zee. Congrats on 1600 tonight.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/FTHKbjGCRu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 24, 2021

Chara is the 13th NHL player and fifth defenseman overall to hit the 1,600 games milestone.

A big number for Big Z. Congratulations to Zdeno Chara on becoming the 2nd European-born player to appear in 1,600 NHL games! pic.twitter.com/Vjr1JDGJI7 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 24, 2021

Congrats, legend.

