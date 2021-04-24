Alex Ovechkin will miss tonight’s game against the New York Islanders

Alex Ovechkin will miss Saturday night’s game against the New York Islanders as he did not take warmups before the game.

Daniel Sprong will officially take Ovi’s spot in the lineup on the first line.

The scratch marks Ovi’s first missed game this season due to injury and only the 17th game of his career.

#ALLCAPS–#Isles tonight @CapitalsRadio Alex Ovechkin out with a lower-body injury. His first absence due to injury since March 5, 2015 Ovi has missed a total of 35 games across 16 seasons. Just 17due to injury (other 18 absences due to discipline, personal, COVID list, etc…) — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) April 24, 2021

Ovechkin previously missed four games this season due to being on the COVID-19 Unavailability List. He last missed a game due to injury on MArch 5, 2015 per Ben Raby.

The Capitals captain appeared to have gotten injured in the third period of Thursday’s game against the Isles, pulling up lame while skating the puck up the ice. Ovi sat out his final shift of the third period and all of overtime.

He pulled something here. I saw him stretching his leg on the bench after this. pic.twitter.com/xEh90pOc0K — PuckLucky (@PuckLucky78) April 23, 2021

The Capitals announced the next day that Ovi was out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin also missed Saturday’s morning skate.

“We’re working through some things in the room, including him,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said after practice, not ruling Ovi out of the game.

So I guess Russian machine breaks sometimes? Sighhhhh.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB