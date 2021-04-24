Home / News / Alex Ovechkin misses morning skate due to lower-body injury

By Ian Oland

April 24, 2021 11:45 am

Alex Ovechkin missed the Capitals’ morning skate Saturday ahead of their second of three showdowns against the New York Islanders.

Ovechkin did not play at the end of the third period or overtime of the Capitals’ 1-0 shootout win, Thursday. The next day, Ovi did not participate in the team’s optional skate and was officially announced to be day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported the happenings from practice.

According to Pell, Daniel Sprong took Ovi’s spot on the first line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson.

After the skate, Peter Laviolette would not officially rule Ovi out of the game.

If the Russian machine misses the game, it’ll only be the 18th game of his NHL career that he’s missed due to injury.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

