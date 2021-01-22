Home / News / Zdeno Chara scores first point as Capital, celebrates with his hockey sons

By Ian Oland

January 22, 2021 9:20 pm

Jakub Vrana scored his third goal of the season Friday against the Buffalo Sabres. Vrana was able to pot a rebound, with the puck spinning on its side, after a heavy shot from Zdeno Chara bounced hard off Linus Ullmark’s left pad.

With the primary assist, Chara tallied his first point as a Capital.

While the shot and finish were superb, the best part of the play was when the players embraced in the goal hug. Chara towered over the other players so much, it was awkward for him to embrace them.

Chara is both the tallest and oldest player to ever play for the Capitals at age 43. Now he’s the oldest player to register a point in franchise history.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

