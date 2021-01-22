Zdeno Chara scores first point as Capital, celebrates with his hockey sons

Jakub Vrana scored his third goal of the season Friday against the Buffalo Sabres. Vrana was able to pot a rebound, with the puck spinning on its side, after a heavy shot from Zdeno Chara bounced hard off Linus Ullmark’s left pad.

With the primary assist, Chara tallied his first point as a Capital.

While the shot and finish were superb, the best part of the play was when the players embraced in the goal hug. Chara towered over the other players so much, it was awkward for him to embrace them.

That man just scored his first point in a Capitals uniform. 🥺#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/YLDL7sMbx4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 23, 2021

Chara towering over and hugging all the wee Caps is something that can be so tender, so beautiful pic.twitter.com/1l5khVC07V — jan~ he/him (@lesbijans) January 23, 2021

Chara is both the tallest and oldest player to ever play for the Capitals at age 43. Now he’s the oldest player to register a point in franchise history.

Zdeno Chara collected his first point with the @Capitals. He became the fifth defenseman in NHL history to record a regular-season point at 43 or older, joining Chris Chelios (7-27—34), Doug Harvey (2-20—22), Tim Horton (1-14—15) and Allan Stanley (1-5—6). #NHLStats https://t.co/GYt1ibQ59i — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 23, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington