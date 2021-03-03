Zdeno Chara tears up while watching tribute video from Boston Bruins

On Wednesday, Zdeno Chara played in Boston for the first time since leaving the Bruins after 14 seasons.

Though the stands were empty, the Bruins welcomed Big Zee back a moving, crowdsourced tribute video.

Video

The videos featured big hits and big goals from the very big man, plus moments from the Bruins’ Cup win and Chara’s many visits to local childrens’ hospitals. It also contained prerecorded clips of Boston fans thanking Chara for “the big goals and the big hits.”

Once it was over, the Bruins slammed their sticks against the boards in respect while Tuukka Rask adorably clapped with his blocker and glove from the crease.

Chara could be seen tearing up at times as the video played. He stood up and waved to show his appreciation.

seeing even Rask on the ice clapping for Chara's tribute is making us feel some type of way 🥺#CapsBruins pic.twitter.com/oDV3ZFSyV7 — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) March 4, 2021

It must have been very easy to assemble clips for such a universally loved player.

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara is given a tribute video in front of an empty TD Garden. It’s been a weird year. pic.twitter.com/FBm9LAQ1Mu — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 4, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN