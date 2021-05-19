Caps at Bruins pregame: 6:30 start

By Elyse Bailey
Game Three and the Caps have headed up to Boston to continue their series against the Bruins. The series is all tied up at 1-1 and both games have ended in overtime. I wasn’t super nervous going into this game (let’s face it we’ve been in way more stressful situations), but after seeing TJ Oshie and Vitek Vanecek missing the morning skate? I don’t feel amazing!
Puck drop is a tad earlier, at 6:30 PM and Pete will have your recap.
|Record
|1-1
|1-1
|Goals for/against
|6/6
|6/6
|FOW%
|61.5%
|38.5%
|Power Play
|16.7%
|20.0%
|Penalty Kill
|80.0%
|83.3%
WE ARE….UM….WORKING THROUGH IT??
Peter Laviolette said the team is working through the lineup, won’t reveal either way if players (Eller, Kuznetsov, Samsonov, Oshie) are in or out.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 19, 2021
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|I
|🌮
|II
|III
|Final
I would not always consider myself an expert on the rules…but Bryan Rust, you can’t just YEET the puck like this.
😬 Bryan Rust 😬#ItsOn pic.twitter.com/l7wkwvdKSw
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2021
Haven’t stopped thinking about this chirp. Simple, but so effective. Classic and disrespectful.
Pat Maroon, everyone. 😂 #GoBolts
🎥 @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/yVw73ZgGEu
— Here’s Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) May 19, 2021
