Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov to travel with team to Boston

Peter Laviolette announced during the Capitals’ optional skate on Tuesday that Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov will travel with the team to Boston for Games Three and Four.

Both players are reacclimating themselves after being suspended by the team for disciplinary reasons and nearly a two-week stay in protocol. The two Russians participated in Capitals’ practice on Sunday and Monday and sat in the press box for Game Two.

The news was reported by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Kuznetsov and Samsonov are on the ice today and will travel to Boston, per Laviolette. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 18, 2021

Kuznetsov and Samsonov’s availability comes as the Capitals have injuries at the center and goaltending positions. Lars Eller left Game Two in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Vitek Vanecek suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Game One and was not available to the team for Game Two. In Vanecek’s absence, Craig Anderson has stepped in and stopped 65 of 71 shots in relief, posting a 2.13 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. Anderson was the victorious goaltender in Game One and the starter for Game Two. He’s the likely starter for Game Three as well.

Both Eller and Vanecek missed practice on Tuesday and did not take the ice.

Eller (lower body) and Vanecek (lower body) are not on the ice for today's (very) optional practice. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if the Hershey Bears recalls, including possible center option Connor McMichael, will travel with the team or not to Boston.