Lars Eller leaves game in second period with lower-body injury

The Capitals are already without Evgeny Kuznetsov and now they have lost one of their best two-way centermen due to injury.
During the second period of Game Two, Lars Eller went down the tunnel with head athletic trainer Jason Serbus with a lower-body injury. He did not return for the third period.
Eller is not back for start of third
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 18, 2021
The Capitals PR said Eller was “doubtful” to return.
INJURY UPDATE #Caps Lars Eller is doubtful to return to tonight’s game (lower body)
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 18, 2021
According to the NBC Sports Washington telecast, Eller’s left leg was hooked from behind as went to one knee to put a shot on goal.
Eller had a tough time getting back to the bench and didn’t put much pressure on his left leg.
The normally durable Eller has missed time due to two separate injuries this season.
Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN
