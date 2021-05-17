Lars Eller leaves game in second period with lower-body injury

The Capitals are already without Evgeny Kuznetsov and now they have lost one of their best two-way centermen due to injury.

During the second period of Game Two, Lars Eller went down the tunnel with head athletic trainer Jason Serbus with a lower-body injury. He did not return for the third period.

Eller is not back for start of third — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 18, 2021

The Capitals PR said Eller was “doubtful” to return.

INJURY UPDATE #Caps Lars Eller is doubtful to return to tonight’s game (lower body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 18, 2021

According to the NBC Sports Washington telecast, Eller’s left leg was hooked from behind as went to one knee to put a shot on goal.

Eller had a tough time getting back to the bench and didn’t put much pressure on his left leg.

The normally durable Eller has missed time due to two separate injuries this season.

