Capitals call up black aces from Hershey which includes Connor McMichael and Alex Alexeyev

The Washington Capitals postseason roster appears set after a big transaction on Tuesday morning.

The Capitals recalled four players from AHL Hershey — three of who are high draft picks — as black aces.

2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael, 2019-second round pick Brett Leason, 2018 first-round pick Alex Alexeyev, and depth defenseman Paul LaDue are all heading to Washington today.

While it’s unlikely any of the players will suit up in a playoff game, the one who has the best chance to get a jersey is McMichael. Connor, a center, led the Bears in goals (14) and points (27) in his rookie season in the AHL. The Capitals are playing short at the pivot position with Lars Eller out with a lower-body injury (severity unknown) and Evgeny Kuznetsov getting back into playing shape after nearly a 12-day stay in protocol.

McMichael joined the Capitals for the 2020 bubble playoffs last year.

Meanwhile, Alexeyev joins the team after spending much of the year in the KHL with Salavat Yulaev. Alex² scored 16 points (8g, 8a) in 55 games, finishing second among team defensemen in points and goals. Alexeyev was sent back to the Bears after his KHL season concluded in the second round.

The four players were part of a Hershey Bears team that was the best in the AHL this season. They finished with a 24-7-2 record, good for a .758 points percentage.

With Toronto's win over Laval, it's now official! We've won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular season champions! It's the first time we've won the title since 2009-10. pic.twitter.com/0N8L5YanUo — y – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 15, 2021

Note: Black aces are players who are added to an NHL team for its playoff run after their own minor-league season ends.