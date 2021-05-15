Vitek Vanecek leaves game with injury in first period, replaced by Craig Anderson in net

Vitek Vanecek made his first NHL postseason start on Saturday. It didn’t last long.

Vanecek left Game One in the first period after an apparent lower-body injury.

Now in net: 39-year-old Craig Anderson. He turns 40 next week.

Vanecek’s injury occurred on a Jake DeBrusk goal. The Bruins forward scored off a faceoff, forcing Vanecek to go to his splits. Vanecek struggled to get up, and after a discussion with Caps trainer Jason Serbus left the ice.

#ALLCAPS goaltender Vitek Vanecek leaves the game after this. Craig Anderson comes in. 🎥 @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/Ge8sgP1wpB — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) May 15, 2021

Vanecek faced four shots total, stopping three of them.

Craig Anderson is now in net for the @Capitals after Vitek Vanecek left with an injury. #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/jBjaMDvBLg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2021

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Vanecek grabbed “the inside of his upper left leg” while suffering his injury.

Watching play where Vanecek was injured and he did a split trying to stop DeBrusk shot and looked to grab inside of upper left leg when he rolled over. That was the leg he was flexing when talking to trainer Jason Serbus. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 16, 2021

The Caps now turn to Anderson who played in four games and made only two starts this season. The Capitals were already without Ilya Samsonov who, after being suspended by the team for disciplinary reasons, landed on the COVID-19 Unavailability List.

Anderson won both of his starts this year and posted a 2.13 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He has the fourth-highest save percentage in postseason history according to Quant Hockey.

Update: Caps PR says Vanecek is out for the rest of the game. Pheonix Copley will join the team on the bench as an emergency goaltender.

INJURY UPDATE#Caps goaltender Vitek Vanecek sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. Pheonix Copley will serve as the emergency backup goaltender. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 16, 2021

