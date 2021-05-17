Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov take amazing, socially-distanced selfie with Capitals fan from press box

After nearly two weeks in COVID protocol, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov officially returned to the Capitals over the weekend. And Monday, the two Russians attended their first 2021 playoffs game together.

Capitals fan Miranda Rosenfelt spotted Kuznetsov, Samsonov, and Hershey Bears recall Zach Fucale in the press box ahead of Game Two. The three Caps graciously agreed to take a selfie with her as she stood from top of the upper deck.

It’s fantastic.

Kuznetsov also flashed a big smile in the second photo.

Both players participated in the morning skate on Monday but participated as extras. It’s unknown when they may return to the lineup.

“That’s a real positive for us that they’re out there,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “[Sunday’s] the reports of them on the ice were real positive… They practiced hard and looked good.”

Headline photo: @kuzybecackling