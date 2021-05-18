Garnet Hathaway Capitals’ nominee for King Clancy Trophy

A day after having the biggest playoff game of his career, Garnet Hathaway has been named the Washington Capitals’ nominee for the King Clancy Trophy.

The King Clancy Trophy is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The @NHL has announced the 31 team nominees for the 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. https://t.co/wUTwTrd4xi #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/mt3bwJ5MgF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 18, 2021

The Capitals tabbed Hathaway for his work with his charity Hath’s Heroes, which he continued even during the pandemic.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Garnet Hathaway Named Capitals Nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy ARLINGTON, Va. – Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been named the club’s 2020-21 nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the Capitals and National Hockey League announced today. The trophy is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” Hathaway and his wife, Lindsay, launched Hath’s Heroes in 2019 to give back to first responders. Over the holidays, Hath’s Heroes donated more than 900 meals to DC-area first responders. In the spring of 2020, the Hath’s Heroes program also provided 3,962 meals to first responders and families affiliated with local nonprofits Kid Power and DC Central Kitchen. In addition, Hath’s Heroes and the nonprofit organization Mindful Junkie hosted a Mindfulness For First Responders training session in September. The workshop highlighted how mindfulness can help first responders manage stress on and off the job. First responders learned the science of mindfulness, how to identify triggers and de-escalate emotional response, and more. Mindful Junkie Outreach is a not-for-profit organization that empowers first responders with mindfulness strategies to be safe, healthy and emotionally regulated. More recently, Hath’s Heroes hosted a fundraiser that raised $12,215 for future Hath’s Heroes programming. Although in-person elements are currently on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hath’s Heroes also provides tickets to select Capitals games to local first responders. Postgame, Hathaway meets the ticket recipients and gives them a tour of the Capitals locker room. In addition to donating tickets, Hathaway visits local fire stations throughout the season. Hathaway’s great-grandfather, Garnet Mcelroy, was a firefighter in Winnipeg, and his experiences inspired Hathaway to launch Hath’s Heroes. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017. The 31 nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. The selection committee will apply the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner: * Clear and measurable positive impact on the community

* Investment of time and resources

* Commitment to a particular cause or community

* Commitment to the League’s community initiatives

* Creativity of programming

* Use of influence; engagement of others The three finalists for the 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy will be announced during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner will be revealed during the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals, with the exact date, format and time to be determined. The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

