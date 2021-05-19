Home / News / TJ Oshie and Vitek Vanecek miss morning skate ahead of Game Three

TJ Oshie and Vitek Vanecek miss morning skate ahead of Game Three

By Ian Oland

May 19, 2021 12:15 pm

The Washington Capitals had mostly full attendance at their morning skate ahead of Game Three.

Lars Eller, who could not finish Game Two with a lower-body injury, returned to the ice after missing Tuesday’s optional skate.

Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:

But the Capitals did have one surprise absence. TJ Oshie did not take the ice for the skate. Oshie had been filling in at center with Evgeny Kuznetsov out.

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek also did not participate in the morning skate, meaning Craig Anderson will likely start his second straight game.

After practice, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette did not reveal much per NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan.

While Oshie didn’t take the ice, he did travel with the team so if he misses tonight’s game (unknown) he will be eligible to play on Friday if possible.

“Whatever is dealt, the guys have been able to handle and they just keep moving forward,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB

