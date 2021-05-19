TJ Oshie and Vitek Vanecek miss morning skate ahead of Game Three

The Washington Capitals had mostly full attendance at their morning skate ahead of Game Three.

Lars Eller, who could not finish Game Two with a lower-body injury, returned to the ice after missing Tuesday’s optional skate.

Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:

Sorry guys: Lars Eller, Ilya Samsonov, Evgeny Kuznetsov are all on the ice for Capitals morning skate ahead of Boston. Connor McMichael as well. Vitek Vanecek is NOT on the ice — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 19, 2021

But the Capitals did have one surprise absence. TJ Oshie did not take the ice for the skate. Oshie had been filling in at center with Evgeny Kuznetsov out.

T.J. Oshie was also not on the ice for morning skate. We will get an update on his status soon as well. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 19, 2021

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek also did not participate in the morning skate, meaning Craig Anderson will likely start his second straight game.

After practice, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette did not reveal much per NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan.

Laviolette says he has some decisions to make that they will have to work through for tonight. — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) May 19, 2021

While Oshie didn’t take the ice, he did travel with the team so if he misses tonight’s game (unknown) he will be eligible to play on Friday if possible.

Oshie was not on the ice for morning skate, but Laviolette did confirm he traveled with the team. — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) May 19, 2021

“Whatever is dealt, the guys have been able to handle and they just keep moving forward,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB