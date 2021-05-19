Home / News / Report: Some NHL teams are being retested today after ‘inconsistencies in overnight Covid testing’

Report: Some NHL teams are being retested today after ‘inconsistencies in overnight Covid testing’

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

May 19, 2021 1:32 pm

NHL insiders from The Athletic and Sportsnet are reporting that “some” NHL teams are being restested today after “inconsistencies in overnight Covid testing.” The league hopes that the positive tests are proven to be lab error/false positives by late this afternoon. The discrepencies are possibly affecting teams in the NBA as well.

The news was first reported by Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski added that the tests affected “two teams in different playoff series that are both scheduled for this evening.”

The first team was the St. Louis Blues.

“We have discovered discrepancies in Covid test results relating to multiple players,” Blues general manager said in a statement. “We have been in touch with and are working with the League to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon.

“The League will provide a further update when we have more information. Head Coach Craig Berube and our players will not be available to the media until after tonight’s game.”

Other teams playing tonight include the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets, and Edmonton Oilers. The Colorado Avalanche, who also play tonight, were not affected since the Blues were the team that commented per Wyshynski’s reporting.

The only players who are currently in protocol, as of May 18, are David Perron, Nathan Walker, and Jake Walman. All three players are on the St. Louis Blues.

,