Turtle time turbulence: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals had a good chance to go up 2-0 in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins but could not avoid the temptation to turtle and got burned. The Bruins took Game Two in overtime by a score of 4-3.
The Bruins outshot the Caps 48 to 39 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 70 to 49.
INJURY UPDATE #Caps Lars Eller is doubtful to return to tonight’s game (lower body)
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 18, 2021
