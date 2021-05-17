Chronicles of Garnia: Bruins beat Caps 4-3 in overtime

The Washington Capitals played a taut and tense game against the Boston Bruins on Monday night. Trading goals early before the goalies zeroed in, Washington’s depth showed up big, but the team squandered the lead and let Boston win in yet another overtime decision.
The Bruins struck first as Jake DeBrusk exploited a goof-up by Dillon and Anderson. TJ Oshie got a touch on an Ovi shot to tie the score 90 seconds later. Boston’s top line finally got on the board off Bergeron’s stick, but Hathaway tipped Oshie’s shot to keep the game tied after twenty minutes.
After a scoreless second period, Garnet Hathaway scored his second of the game, a rush goal set up by Orlov, to give the Caps a lead that last until the final two minutes of regulation, when Taylor Hall whacked the puck past Anderson.
Marchand won it a minute into overtime.
Caps lose. The series is tied 1-1.
Last postseason the Caps got precious little from the bottom six. In 2021, it’s the depth leading the way. Nic Dowd got the OTGWG in Game One, and the star of Game Two — without a doubt — was Garnet Hathaway. Those two have been fun to watch. Even when they’re doing thankless work, they do it with aplomb. To see them score these epic goals in pivotal moments has been a delight — a gratifying reward for all that grinding.
To see those big moments ruined by turtling — miserable.
Anyway, thanks to the great Jashvina Shah for the headline. Her book comes out in October.
Now off to Boston for two on the road. Considering all their disadvantages, the Caps have played darn well, but now they go on unfriendly ice.
