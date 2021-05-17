Caps-Bruins Game Five gets a start time

Brad Marchand tied the Capitals-Bruins first-round series 1-1 after scoring 39 seconds into overtime.

With Boston’s victory, a Game Five is now necessary. And now it has a starting time.

According to the NHL’s PR, puck drop of Game Five will be at 7 PM on Sunday. The Capitals will host the game at Capital One Arena.

The start time of Game 5 of the First Round Series between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals has been set for 7 p.m. ET, on Sunday, May 23, in Washington. The game will be televised on USA in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN1 and TVA Sports.

The Boston Bruins will host the next two games at TD Garden on Wednesday and Friday. Both games start at 6:30 PM.

