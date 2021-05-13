Here’s the schedule for the Capitals and Bruins first-round series

Temporarily say goodbye to your friends and cancel all your plans. For the next two weeks, your participation and good vibes are needed for the Washington Capitals’ first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

The schedule is finally out and here is when you’ll be watching the games along with us.

Caps-Bruins Schedule

Game 1 Saturday 7:15 in Washington, NBC

Game 2 Monday 7:30 in Washington, NBCSN

Game 3 6:30 Wednesday in Boston, NBCSN

Game 4 6:30 Friday in Boston, NBCSN

Game 5* Sunday May 23, TBD

Game 6* Tuesday May 25, TBD

Game 7* Thursday May 27, TBD

* if necessary

See you then!

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule Scenarios

Six of Eight First Round Series Are Set; Honda West Division Matchups Will Be Determined Tonight

NEW YORK (May 13, 2021) – The National Hockey League today announced the schedule scenarios, starting times and national broadcast information for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round based on the outcome of tonight’s Los Angeles Kings-Colorado Avalanche game. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round will begin Saturday, May 15 with Game 1 between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals at 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS). All times listed are ET and subject to change.

Starting times and national broadcast information for games listed TBD will be announced when available.

