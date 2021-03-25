Caps vs Devils pregame: Back at it

After a four-day break that felt more like forty days, the Washington Capitals are primed to get right back into the action against the New Jersey Devils tonight in DC.

They’ll drop the vulcanized disk of rubber at 7 PM and Peter is on your recap.

Record 12-14-4 20-7-4 Shot Attempt % 51.5% 50.0% PDO 99.7 102.9 Power Play 14.0% 25.6% Penalty Kill 70.8% 81.1%

Projected Lines

These were the lines at yesterday’s practice via WaPo’s Samantha Pell. Alex Ovechkin had been deemed “day-to-day” but will take the ice and Vitek Vanecek gets the starter nod:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Sheary – Sgarbossa – Panik/Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Things are going poorly in Buffalo

The Sabres have hit a new low 😬 pic.twitter.com/BW7fEVqM4g — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 25, 2021

Storylines

What therapy looks like in the WWE

This segment brought to you by NXT faction, ‘The Way’ led by Johnny Gargano my favorite wrestler of all-time.



