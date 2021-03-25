Caps vs Devils pregame: Back at it

After a four-day break that felt more like forty days, the Washington Capitals are primed to get right back into the action against the New Jersey Devils tonight in DC.
|Record
|12-14-4
|20-7-4
|Shot Attempt %
|51.5%
|50.0%
|PDO
|99.7
|102.9
|Power Play
|14.0%
|25.6%
|Penalty Kill
|70.8%
|81.1%
These were the lines at yesterday’s practice via WaPo’s Samantha Pell. Alex Ovechkin had been deemed “day-to-day” but will take the ice and Vitek Vanecek gets the starter nod:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Sheary – Sgarbossa – Panik/Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/11
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/9
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
The Sabres have hit a new low 😬 pic.twitter.com/BW7fEVqM4g
— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 25, 2021
