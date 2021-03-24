Tom Wilson and Clyde’s create 43 Burger to help raise money for DC Central Kitchen

Tom Wilson has an idea for dinner. The Capitals’ Stanley Cup champion winger announced that he has teamed up with the popular local restaurant company, Clyde’s Restaurant Group, to create the 43 Burger.

The 43 Burger is both a burger and a Tom-approved menu that consists of “4 burgers, 3 sides, and no nonsense.” Wilson’s specialty craft burger, entitled the Willy’s Way Burger, features a cremini mushroom spread and truffle cheese. The 43 Burger is essentially a make-your-own burger where you can choose your own cheese and toppings.

“It was fun working Chef Stephen Lyons and the Clyde’s team to incorporate some unique flavours,” Wilson said in a press release. “To be able to stress quality ingredients like their locally ground beef and working with local artisans such as Maryland’s FireFly Farms was important to me as well. I hope fans enjoy it as much as I do!”

You can try one of the burgers and place an order here. Tom Wilson’s 43 Burger is available for delivery throughout many DMV neighborhoods.

Wilson announced the partnership on his Twitter and Instagram pages which have a combined 297k followers.

The full menu also includes a Bacon Blue Burger and a Kimichi Burger.

There is also a charity aspect to the collaboration. Clyde’s will be donating a portion of every sale to DC Central Kitchen.

For Wilson, the Clyde’s partnership represents yet another major endorsement deal this season. In February, Wilson helped promote Little Caesar’s Pretzle Crust Pizza. In the past, Wilson has repped Philips, Paisano’s Pizza, WMATA/Metro, Indochino, and Sport Chevrolet. He was also one of the featured speakers at Fanatics’ Stanley Cup Chalk Talk and has done autograph signings for Giant Food. Wilson is also an investor in the local boxing studio, BASH.

