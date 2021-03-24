Anaheim Ducks arrive to game in Mighty Ducks jerseys to celebrate pending release of Disney+ TV series

The Anaheim Ducks arrived at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday not wearing suits. Every player rocked nostalgic District 5 Mighty Ducks jerseys from the hit Disney trilogy.
To be honest, this might be the team lewk of the year.
Always remember your roots.
Ducks that fly together look good together.
Anaheim is celebrating the Friday drop of Disney+’s new Mighty Ducks streaming TV series: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
The trailer can be seen here.
The Ducks are also selling vintage Ducks movie gear in their official shop.
