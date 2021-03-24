Capitals’ mic’d up video of TJ Oshie shows just how frantic and ridiculous he is in warmups

By Ian Oland
What’s weirder than seeing the Capitals skating around in green jerseys? Hearing what TJ Oshie actually sounds like during warmups where he is an Energizer Bunny full of superstitions, celebrations, and howdys to his coworkers.
The Capitals posted a mic’d up video of Oshie from warmups of Friday’s game against the New York Rangers: the final game of Tom Wilson’s suspension.
By the end, you’re left shaking your head and somehow adoring the star forward even more.
Here is a summary of the most, uh, important, I guess, moments.
That’s… a lot. And TJ knows it.
I have problems
This doesn’t even include Oshie’s pregame yelling routine with Alex Ovechkin in the tunnel, throwing pucks to imaginary fans, and his puck-juggling routine.
In an interview with Roger Bennett last year, Oshie explained that the superstitions during warmups “really becomes a bond. Some people say that you need a little hatred on a team or sometimes you’ve got to play with guys that you dislike, I’m not that way. I think you need to care about the person that’s next to you, and that’s a way to build that bond and that care.”
