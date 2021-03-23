Tom Wilson meets Adam Kempny, wants matching bear onesies 🐻

Dad-in-training Tom Wilson is one of a handful of Capitals players who is neither married nor have a son or daughter. But during the Capitals’ off-day on Monday, Tom got some hands-on training on a potential next act.

Wilson met Michal Kempny’s two-month-old Adam Kempny, who was born in January. Wilson took a photo while cuddling the tiniest Kemper, but revealed he was jealous of Adam’s outfit.

“Need to get matching onesies,” Tom wrote.

I’m not sure they make snug-fit bear onesies for humans that large, but maybe Coco has a lead?

Wilson is just the latest young Capitals star to show off their babysitting chops to the Kempnys. Recently, Jakub Vrana visited and was a natural with Adam.

What a life for Adam. His dad is a Stanley Cup champion and his two adopted uncles are too.