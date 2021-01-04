Michal Kempny introduces the world to his new son, Adam

Michal Kempny may be out for the 2020-21 season due to a torn Achilles, but now he’ll have something to keep him very busy other than his rehab.
Monday afternoon, Kempny shared a photo of his new son, Adam, who was born earlier today.
“Adam Kempny ❤️ January 4th 2021,” wrote the Capitals defenseman.
Congratulations, Michal and Nicola. He’s adorable!
Headline photo courtesy of @michalkempny
