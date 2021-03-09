Uncle V: Jakub Vrana gets some quality babysitting time with Adam Kempny

After Andre Burakovsy sprung the coop, Jakub Vrana became the last longtime Capital to remain single. But that doesn’t mean Vrana isn’t getting some important training for what’s next.

During the Capitals’ off-day on Monday, the team’s second-leading goalscorer transformed from a hockey player into a Czech Uncle, spending some quality time with Adam Kempny – Michal Kempny’s two-month-old son.

First, Jakub got an opportunity to walk Adam around in a stroller. Solid form. He looks very comfortable. A natural.

Walks are important because they help babies learn how to fall asleep independently. Plus, seeing all those happy trees and clouds can be mood-changing.

Later, Uncle V worked on his cuddling skills.

Adam looks comfortable by Uncle V’s holding technique here. He’s getting perfect neck and back support. And, most importantly, he can see mom, his number one food source, out of the corner of his eye. So he’s okay with this stranger. For a little longer.

Vrana commented on Nicola’s photo with a heart.

Vrana has some experience as an uncle already. His half-sister Jana Krizova, who lives in the Czech Republic, has a son.

Headline photo courtesy of @m.a.r.m.e.l.a.d.a