Alex Ovechkin’s drawing of a hockey player looks an awful lot like a Stanley Cup with arms

By
Ian Oland
1 Comment
Alex Ovechkin and Nastya Ovechkina had a drawing contest on Wednesday night. The couple both drew hockey players.
Nastya was the clear winner, but I was more intrigued about how Ovi went about his art.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog)
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog)
Wait. Is that the? His hockey player sure does resemble…
The Stanley Cup!
Well, we know what this guy is dreaming of nonstop.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On