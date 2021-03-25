Home / News / Alex Ovechkin’s drawing of a hockey player looks an awful lot like a Stanley Cup with arms

Alex Ovechkin’s drawing of a hockey player looks an awful lot like a Stanley Cup with arms

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

March 25, 2021 1:37 pm

Alex Ovechkin and Nastya Ovechkina had a drawing contest on Wednesday night. The couple both drew hockey players.

Nastya was the clear winner, but I was more intrigued about how Ovi went about his art.

Wait. Is that the? His hockey player sure does resemble…

The Stanley Cup!

Well, we know what this guy is dreaming of nonstop.

,