Trevor van Riemdsyk signs two-year extension with the Capitals

The Washington Capitals have signed a two-year extension with defender Trevor van Riemdsyk worth just under a million dollars per season.

Elliotte Friedman broke news of the extension, and the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell confirmed it.

Trevor Van Riemsdyk and WASH, two year extension at $950K — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2021

As @FriedgeHNIC reports, $900K in year one and $1 million in year two — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 21, 2021

Van Riemsdyk, 29, currently earns $800k per season, so this deal will be a minor raise. TVR has played nine games with the Capitals since signing with the team in October.

He has been a common healthy scratch, most recently suiting up in an eleven-forward/seven-defenders situation in which he played under one minute of ice time.

From the Caps:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – March 21, 2021 Capitals Re-sign Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a two-year, $1.9 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. van Riemsdyk’s contract will carry an average annual value of $950,000. The 6’3”, 188-pound defenseman has scored one goal in nine games with the Capitals this season. van Riemsdyk, 29, recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 49 games with the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2019-20 season. In 373 regular season games between Washington, Chicago and Carolina, van Riemsdyk has recorded 70 points (16g, 54a). The Middletown, New Jersey, native has appeared in 26 career playoff games with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Hurricanes and won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Blackhawks in 2015. van Riemsdyk played in three seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2011-14, earning NCAA (Hockey East) All-Rookie Team honors in 2012. Additionally, during the 2012-13 season, van Riemsdyk was named to the NCAA (East) First All-American Team. van Riemsdayk was signed as an undrafted free agent by Chicago on March 24, 2014.