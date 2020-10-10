Caps sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to one-year deal

Here’s a Saturday night surprise: the Capitals have signed defender Trevor van Riemsdyk to a one-year deal worth $800,000.
That’s a lot of hockey player at a good price. Frank Seravalli first broke the news.
Van Riemsdyk will further solidify the Caps’ blue line on the right side. The 29-year-old played 49 games for the Hurricanes last season, putting up eight points in third-pairing minutes.
Van Riemsdyk earned $2.3 million per season on his last contract, so this looks like good value for the Caps, who might not be done yet with making moves. Stay tuned.
