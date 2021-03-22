Nicklas Backstrom point-counting bobblehead released to track his march to 1,000 points

Long overlooked, Nicklas Backstrom is finally getting his limelight in the collectibles realm!

Monday, a Backstrom bobblehead was released and it’s another absolute must-have for your Capitals shrine.

The bobblehead shows Backstrom skating and his long blonde hair flowing in the wind. The most notable part of the new Backy bobble is that it includes a point counter so you can update it as the Capitals center makes his march towards 1,000 points. He currently has 961 points with 25 games remaining this season.

The resin masterpiece was created by FOCO and released to celebrate Backstrom recently hitting the 700 assists milestone – something that only 53 other players have done. RMNB came up with the point-counting idea and consulted on the design.

The bobblehead can be preordered here.

The Backstrom point-counting bobblehead is the perfect companion to the Alex Ovechkin goal-counter bobbleheads that were released last year and sold out in days. There are only 319 Backstrom point-counting bobbleheads available so grab one now before they sell out. They will ship in June.

Backstrom’s new bobblehead joins several new Alex Ovechkin bobbleheads that were recently created and released by FOCO. There is an Ovi bubble bobblehead that can move back and forth like a bubble hockey player – a first of its kind – as well as bobbles celebrating Ovi’s hot stick celebration and The Goal, which RMNB collaborated on. There is also a Zdeno Chara bobblehead – his first in a Capitals jersey.

