Nicklas Backstrom becomes 54th player in NHL history to record 700 assists

Nicklas Backstrom just tallied a huge bit of history. The Capitals center recorded his 700th career assist on a Jakub Vrana goal.
The goal ended Jaroslav Halak’s shutout bid, making the game 5-1.
V gets his 3rd goal in as many games and Backy notches his 700th apple! pic.twitter.com/f90zEvXzn3
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2021
Backstrom earned the primary assist, finding Vrana in the slot for the goal on his backhand.
Backstrom is now, incredibly, only the 54th player in NHL history to record 700 assists. The milestone puts Backy on a list full of Hockey Hall of Famers.
Key: * is a HHOF | bold denotes an active player
|Rank
|Player
|Assists
|GP
|A Per Game
|Adjusted A
|1
|Wayne Gretzky*
|1963
|1487
|1.32
|1717
|2
|Ron Francis*
|1249
|1731
|0.72
|1193
|3
|Mark Messier*
|1193
|1756
|0.68
|1104
|4
|Ray Bourque*
|1169
|1612
|0.73
|1058
|5
|Jaromir Jagr
|1155
|1733
|0.67
|1239
|6
|Paul Coffey*
|1135
|1409
|0.81
|1009
|7
|Joe Thornton
|1095
|1645
|0.67
|1212
|8
|Adam Oates*
|1079
|1337
|0.81
|1065
|9
|Steve Yzerman*
|1063
|1514
|0.70
|1006
|10
|Gordie Howe*
|1049
|1767
|0.59
|1265
|11
|Marcel Dionne*
|1040
|1348
|0.77
|883
|12
|Mario Lemieux*
|1033
|915
|1.13
|924
|13
|Joe Sakic*
|1016
|1378
|0.74
|1036
|14
|Doug Gilmour*
|964
|1474
|0.65
|907
|15
|Mark Recchi*
|956
|1652
|0.58
|979
|16
|Al MacInnis*
|934
|1416
|0.66
|875
|17
|Larry Murphy*
|929
|1615
|0.58
|840
|18
|Stan Mikita*
|926
|1396
|0.66
|937
|19
|Bryan Trottier*
|901
|1279
|0.70
|749
|20
|Phil Housley*
|894
|1495
|0.60
|840
|21
|Dale Hawerchuk*
|891
|1188
|0.75
|754
|22
|Nicklas Lidstrom*
|878
|1564
|0.56
|918
|23
|Phil Esposito*
|873
|1282
|0.68
|837
|24
|Denis Savard*
|865
|1196
|0.72
|725
|25
|Bobby Clarke*
|852
|1144
|0.74
|750
|26
|Henrik Sedin
|830
|1330
|0.62
|909
|27
|Alex Delvecchio*
|825
|1550
|0.53
|926
|28
|Gilbert Perreault*
|814
|1191
|0.68
|700
|29
|John Bucyk*
|813
|1540
|0.53
|834
|30
|Mike Modano*
|813
|1499
|0.54
|830
|31
|Pierre Turgeon
|812
|1294
|0.63
|798
|32
|Sidney Crosby
|811
|1002
|0.81
|922
|33
|Jari Kurri*
|797
|1251
|0.64
|682
|34
|Guy Lafleur*
|793
|1126
|0.70
|681
|35
|Peter Stastny*
|789
|977
|0.81
|637
|36
|Mats Sundin*
|785
|1346
|0.58
|811
|37
|Brian Leetch*
|781
|1205
|0.65
|787
|38
|Jean Ratelle*
|776
|1280
|0.61
|733
|39
|Vincent Damphousse
|773
|1378
|0.56
|771
|40
|Teemu Selanne*
|773
|1451
|0.53
|824
|41
|Chris Chelios*
|763
|1651
|0.46
|738
|42
|Bernie Federko*
|761
|1000
|0.76
|619
|43
|Doug Weight
|755
|1238
|0.61
|804
|44
|Larry Robinson*
|750
|1384
|0.54
|627
|45
|Denis Potvin*
|742
|1060
|0.70
|625
|46
|Norm Ullman*
|739
|1410
|0.52
|783
|47
|Bernie Nicholls
|734
|1127
|0.65
|651
|48
|Rod Brind’Amour
|732
|1484
|0.49
|747
|49
|Luc Robitaille*
|726
|1431
|0.51
|702
|50
|Daniel Alfredsson
|713
|1246
|0.57
|769
|51
|Jean Beliveau*
|712
|1125
|0.63
|810
|52
|Scott Stevens*
|712
|1635
|0.44
|654
|53
|Jeremy Roenick
|703
|1363
|0.52
|714
|54
|Nicklas Backstrom
|700
|977
|0.72
|833
|55
|Dave Andreychuk*
|698
|1639
|0.43
|645
|56
|Brendan Shanahan*
|698
|1524
|0.46
|704
|57
|Ryan Getzlaf
|697
|1071
|0.65
|787
|58
|Dale Hunter
|697
|1407
|0.50
|603
|59
|Sergei Fedorov*
|696
|1248
|0.56
|718
|60
|Henri Richard*
|688
|1258
|0.55
|743
Forty-two of the players (77.7 percent) are in the Hall of Fame. Three others (Joe Thornton, Sidney Crosby, and Backstrom) are active and the rest are Jaromir Jagr (HHOF shoo-in), Henrik Sedin (shoo-in), Pierre Turgeon, Vincent Damphousse, Doug Weight, Bernie Nicholls, Rod Brind’Amour, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jeremy Roenick.
Other fun facts:
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
“When it happens I’m just going to enjoy it,” Backstrom said earlier.
“It’s obviously a big milestone, but I haven’t took too much time to think about it now,” he added. “I’m still active. I still have a few other goals for the team.”
Headline photo: KP8 Design
