Nicklas Backstrom becomes 54th player in NHL history to record 700 assists

Nicklas Backstrom just tallied a huge bit of history. The Capitals center recorded his 700th career assist on a Jakub Vrana goal.

The goal ended Jaroslav Halak’s shutout bid, making the game 5-1.

Video

V gets his 3rd goal in as many games and Backy notches his 700th apple! pic.twitter.com/f90zEvXzn3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2021

Backstrom earned the primary assist, finding Vrana in the slot for the goal on his backhand.

Backstrom is now, incredibly, only the 54th player in NHL history to record 700 assists. The milestone puts Backy on a list full of Hockey Hall of Famers.

NHL All-Time Assists List

Key: * is a HHOF | bold denotes an active player

Rank Player Assists GP A Per Game Adjusted A 1 Wayne Gretzky* 1963 1487 1.32 1717 2 Ron Francis* 1249 1731 0.72 1193 3 Mark Messier* 1193 1756 0.68 1104 4 Ray Bourque* 1169 1612 0.73 1058 5 Jaromir Jagr 1155 1733 0.67 1239 6 Paul Coffey* 1135 1409 0.81 1009 7 Joe Thornton 1095 1645 0.67 1212 8 Adam Oates* 1079 1337 0.81 1065 9 Steve Yzerman* 1063 1514 0.70 1006 10 Gordie Howe* 1049 1767 0.59 1265 11 Marcel Dionne* 1040 1348 0.77 883 12 Mario Lemieux* 1033 915 1.13 924 13 Joe Sakic* 1016 1378 0.74 1036 14 Doug Gilmour* 964 1474 0.65 907 15 Mark Recchi* 956 1652 0.58 979 16 Al MacInnis* 934 1416 0.66 875 17 Larry Murphy* 929 1615 0.58 840 18 Stan Mikita* 926 1396 0.66 937 19 Bryan Trottier* 901 1279 0.70 749 20 Phil Housley* 894 1495 0.60 840 21 Dale Hawerchuk* 891 1188 0.75 754 22 Nicklas Lidstrom* 878 1564 0.56 918 23 Phil Esposito* 873 1282 0.68 837 24 Denis Savard* 865 1196 0.72 725 25 Bobby Clarke* 852 1144 0.74 750 26 Henrik Sedin 830 1330 0.62 909 27 Alex Delvecchio* 825 1550 0.53 926 28 Gilbert Perreault* 814 1191 0.68 700 29 John Bucyk* 813 1540 0.53 834 30 Mike Modano* 813 1499 0.54 830 31 Pierre Turgeon 812 1294 0.63 798 32 Sidney Crosby 811 1002 0.81 922 33 Jari Kurri* 797 1251 0.64 682 34 Guy Lafleur* 793 1126 0.70 681 35 Peter Stastny* 789 977 0.81 637 36 Mats Sundin* 785 1346 0.58 811 37 Brian Leetch* 781 1205 0.65 787 38 Jean Ratelle* 776 1280 0.61 733 39 Vincent Damphousse 773 1378 0.56 771 40 Teemu Selanne* 773 1451 0.53 824 41 Chris Chelios* 763 1651 0.46 738 42 Bernie Federko* 761 1000 0.76 619 43 Doug Weight 755 1238 0.61 804 44 Larry Robinson* 750 1384 0.54 627 45 Denis Potvin* 742 1060 0.70 625 46 Norm Ullman* 739 1410 0.52 783 47 Bernie Nicholls 734 1127 0.65 651 48 Rod Brind’Amour 732 1484 0.49 747 49 Luc Robitaille* 726 1431 0.51 702 50 Daniel Alfredsson 713 1246 0.57 769 51 Jean Beliveau* 712 1125 0.63 810 52 Scott Stevens* 712 1635 0.44 654 53 Jeremy Roenick 703 1363 0.52 714 54 Nicklas Backstrom 700 977 0.72 833 55 Dave Andreychuk* 698 1639 0.43 645 56 Brendan Shanahan* 698 1524 0.46 704 57 Ryan Getzlaf 697 1071 0.65 787 58 Dale Hunter 697 1407 0.50 603 59 Sergei Fedorov* 696 1248 0.56 718 60 Henri Richard* 688 1258 0.55 743

Forty-two of the players (77.7 percent) are in the Hall of Fame. Three others (Joe Thornton, Sidney Crosby, and Backstrom) are active and the rest are Jaromir Jagr (HHOF shoo-in), Henrik Sedin (shoo-in), Pierre Turgeon, Vincent Damphousse, Doug Weight, Bernie Nicholls, Rod Brind’Amour, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jeremy Roenick.

Other fun facts:

Backstrom is the the 23rd fastest player in NHL history to reach the 700-assist mark, doing so in his 979th career game.

Backstrom is now the fifth Swedish player ever to hit 700 assists joining Nicklas Lidstrom (878), Henrik Sedin (830), Mats Sundin (785), and Daniel Alfredsson (713)

Backstrom’s 700 assists since his debut in 2007-08 are the most in the NHL.

Per Ben Raby, Ovechkin/Backstrom are the second set of teammates in NHL history in which one recorded 700G, the other 700A with one franchise, joining Gordie Howe and Alex Delvecchio.

Backstrom hit the mark nearly a year after Alex Ovechkin scored his 700th goal last year.

Nearly 40 percent of Backstrom’s assists have been on Ovechkin goals.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

“When it happens I’m just going to enjoy it,” Backstrom said earlier.

“It’s obviously a big milestone, but I haven’t took too much time to think about it now,” he added. “I’m still active. I still have a few other goals for the team.”

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins

Headline photo: KP8 Design