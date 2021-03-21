The Washington Capitals played their final game in their Reverse Retro jerseys against the Rangers. Here’s how they did in them overall.

The Washington Capitals brought back its Screaming Eagle logo this season for the NHL’s Reverse Retro line. The jersey was wildly popular among Capitals fans, earning the honor of the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in the NHL. In a poll conducted by RMNB of over 3,000 Capitals fans, the Reverse Retro jersey was the most popular specialty jersey of the Alex Ovechkin Era and the Screaming Eagle was the most popular logo overall. Recently, Dmitry Orlov called it a “dream come true” to wear the sweater.

Unfortunately, at least of right now, the jersey was retired after the Capitals played the Rangers on Saturday night. The Capitals rocked their Reverse Retro sweaters four times overall. They recorded a point in at least a point in all but one, totaling five standings points out of a possible eight.

February 23 – Caps lose to Penguins 3-2 in overtime

The Capitals debuted their Reverse Retro jerseys in their 18th game of the season and their fifth overall against the Penguins. Richard Panik and Conor Sheary both scored in the second period but the Caps couldn’t hold down the Pens when Jake Guentzel scored to tie it up 2-2. The Penguins then put the game away less than two minutes into overtime with a Kasperi Kapanen goal.

March 9 – Caps beat Devils 5-4 in overtime

The Capitals started off strong against the Devils but couldn’t hold off a New Jersey comeback in the third. With the game tied at 4-4, they headed into overtime. Jakab Vrana, after being benched in the third period scored his second goal of the night to give the Capitals the win in OT.

March 16 – Caps beat Islanders 3-1

After a scoreless first period, TJ Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, and Nicklas Backstrom scored to give the Caps a 3-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves to break the Islanders nine-game win streak. Also, Ovechkin passed Phil Esposito for sole possession of the sixth spot on the all-time NHL goal list.

March 20 – Caps lose to Rangers 1-3

The Rangers led 1-0 through the first and second period. John Carlson scored early in the third to tie the game but a late turnover led to Mika Zibanejad’s game-winner.

Reverse Retro key stats.

The Capitals scored 11 goals in the sweaters, but allowed 11 to their opponents.

Nicklas Backstrom led the team with five points (one goal, four assists) followed by Evgeny Kuznetsov with four points (all assists), John Carlson with four points (one goal, three assists), and Jakub Vrana with three points (two goals and an assist).

The Capitals went three-for-twelve on the power play (25 percent), and eight-for-ten on the penalty kill (80 percent).

Ovechkin moved into sixth place on the all-time NHL goal list.

Photos and Video of the Reverse Retro jersey

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals