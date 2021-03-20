Streak over: Rangers beat Caps 3-1

The Washington Capitals had a back-to-back rematch with the New York Rangers to win if they wanted to extend their winning streak to eight games. Could they get to that nice, even number?
Pavel Buchnevich tapped home a pass from Adam Fox on a set faceoff play to open the scoring. No scoring in the second. John Carlson from in tight slotted home a backhand past Keith Kinkaid to tie things up. Mika Zibanejad continued his torture of the Caps, giving the Rangers a very late 2-1 lead. Howden empty netter.
Rangers beat Caps 3-1.
Feels like the first game was only yesterday.
The Caps don’t play again for another five days so it will probably feel like an entirely new season when they drop the puck against the Devils on Thursday.
Full RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
