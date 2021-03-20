Home / News / Alex Ovechkin leaves game briefly in second period against Rangers

Alex Ovechkin leaves game briefly in second period against Rangers

By Ian Oland

March 20, 2021 9:13 pm

Russian machine never breaks, but sometimes Alex Ovechkin needs some maintence.

During the second period of the Capitals-Rangers game, the Caps captain left the ice and went to the locker room.

The reason why is unknown.

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell first noticed Ovi’s absence.

According to NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan, Capitals trainer Jason Serbus joined Ovi in his jaunt to the locker room.

Ovechkin missed one shift before returning and was replaced on the top line by TJ Oshie. Osh skated with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson.

Why Ovechkin left the game is unclear, but there were two different trains of thought on why. NBC Sports Washington’s Craig Laughlin pointed out that Ovi took a spin on the ice as soon as he returned and he seemed convinced it was “for a new set of wheels.”

Beat writers at Capital One Arena noticed other details that suggested something different. NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reported that the legend was tossed a yellow ball by Serbus and was using it to “loosen up something in his leg or glute.”

During the game, Ovechkin also collided with Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Ovi’s second-period issue is worth noting because the 35-year-old Russian has dealt with several different minor injuries behind-the-scenes this season.

“I think there’s another gear,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said last week. “I think he’s worked through some things physically, not quite injuries… he got through the COVID, got through some minor stuff physically. I think the last couple games he’s been more on target. I think he’ll have a really good second half here. We’re getting through not practicing, not being totally there after the COVID. Some injuries. I think he’ll have a good second half.”

