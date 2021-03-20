Capitals serenade Tom Wilson in tunnel before first game back from suspension

Tom Wilson is beloved by his teammates and his return to the lineup was a big deal. The Capitals posted a ridiculous video in the morning to celebrate his return while TJ Oshie posted a photoshopped Free Willy movie poster to his Twitter.

Wilson’s strong reception continued pregame as his Capitals teammates sang to him in the tunnel before hitting the ice before warmups.

Video

𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠

𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠

𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠

𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 🎷 pic.twitter.com/vR1reb8owJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 20, 2021

After doing his bizarre saxophone routine with Carl Hagelin, Wilson was serenaded by his Capitals teammates with the chorus of Eminem’s mega hit Without Me.

When the team finally hit the ice for warmups, Wilson continued his butt taps superstition with TJ Oshie, which was especially energetic tonight.

this slaps slaps 🏒🍑💥 pic.twitter.com/BRxusDaunj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 20, 2021

Welcome back, Tom.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers

Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals