Capitals serenade Tom Wilson in tunnel before first game back from suspension

Tom Wilson is beloved by his teammates and his return to the lineup was a big deal. The Capitals posted a ridiculous video in the morning to celebrate his return while TJ Oshie posted a photoshopped Free Willy movie poster to his Twitter.
Wilson’s strong reception continued pregame as his Capitals teammates sang to him in the tunnel before hitting the ice before warmups.
𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠
𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠
𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠
𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙤'𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 20, 2021
After doing his bizarre saxophone routine with Carl Hagelin, Wilson was serenaded by his Capitals teammates with the chorus of Eminem’s mega hit Without Me.
When the team finally hit the ice for warmups, Wilson continued his butt taps superstition with TJ Oshie, which was especially energetic tonight.
The One Where Tom Wilson Returns 👏👏👏👏👏#CapsRangers @tom_wilso @TJOshie77 @The_Rembrandts pic.twitter.com/BCVfoAYrlC
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) March 20, 2021
this slaps slaps 🏒🍑💥 pic.twitter.com/BRxusDaunj
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 20, 2021
Welcome back, Tom.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers
Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On