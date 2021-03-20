Capitals welcome Tom Wilson back with edited WWE video

Tom Wilson’s seven-game suspension is officially over and tonight he will return to the lineup against the New York Rangers.
The Caps, who went undefeated during that span, welcomed Tom back with all the pomp and circumstance he deserves: a dumb, edited WWE video.
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 20, 2021
This is tremendous though they could have gotten even saltier.
They could have used the below video where Tom Wilson’s head is photoshopped over Stone Cold Steve Austin (he arrives at the 30 second mark), The Rock is DoPS, Mankind is the Washington Capitals, and Gary Bettman is Vince McMahon. It’ll make sense, I promise.
Regardless, this is continued great work Capitals social media team. Keep it up!
PS – See you at Wrestlemania, Tom!
