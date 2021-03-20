The Capitals celebrate Evgeny Kuznetsov’s 500th NHL game with tribute video

Evgeny Kuznetsov became the 13th player to play in 500 games with the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

The Capitals aired a tribute video during the game to honor Kuzy for all of his contributions throughout his tenure with the team.

The Chelyabinsk, Russia native is now in his eighth season with Washington. After being drafted 26th overall in 2010, Kuzy finally joined the Capitals for the 2013-2014 season after staying in Russian for two years to play in the KHL.

Kuzy’s most memorable performance in his NHL career was the overtime game-winning goal in Game 6 of the Capitals’ second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins to eliminate the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Capitals went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights to become the 2018 Stanley Cup Champs.

Kuzy, who has been on a hot streak as of late, is currently leading the team with a six-game point streak (1g, 6a).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is expected to play in his 500th career game tonight against the New York Rangers. Kuznetsov’s 0.81 points per game rate is the eighth-highest rate among Capitals with 500 games played. pic.twitter.com/LhrxndA3y3 — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 20, 2021

In a strange coincidence, two other players celebrated a 500-game milestone in this game too: Richard Panik and Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Coincidence, I think NOT! Congrats on the 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-game mark, gents. pic.twitter.com/HO8NKYEfdf — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2021

During Panik’s nine NHL seasons he has played for Tampa Bay, Toronto, Chicago, and Arizona before being signed as a free agent by the Capitals in 2019. In 500 games Panik has 87 goals, 103 assists, and 190 points.

Trouba, a Michigan native, was drafted ninth overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2012. After six seasons with the Jets, Trouba was traded to the Rangers in 2019 for Neal Pionk and a 1st-round pick in the 2019 draft. In his 500 NHL games, he has 50 goals, 163 assists, and 213 points.

